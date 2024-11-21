Important Packer Suffers Injury Setback Right Before 49ers Game
The Green Bay Packers and the San Francisco 49ers square off in an NFC collision at Lambeau Field on Sunday.
The Packers are 7-3 on the year, while the 49ers sit at 5-5. This contest will have seeding implications in the NFC and will be an energetic contest. Tight end George Kittle revealed that he would be playing on Sunday but Green Bay didn't get good injury news regarding a defender.
Packers News: Edgerrin Cooper Didn’t Practice on Thursday
According to Wes Hodkiewicz, rookie linebacker Edgerrin Cooper didn't participate in Thursday's practice. That's not a good development for the 23-year-old, who was limited in Wednesday's practice session.
The Texas A&M product suffered that hamstring injury in last week's game against the Bears. Ever since Week 6, Cooper has played in more than 60% of defensive snaps. He has 52 total tackles, 2.5 sacks, one forced fumble, and two pass breakups this season. An underrated element of his game is the sideline-to-sideline speed he brings.
If he can't go on Sunday, that will affect the defense. Especially since San Francisco's Brock Purdy isn't afraid to run. Purdy is second in the NFL in scramble attempts (37), logging at least 40 rushing yards three times in 2024.
The Packers would be forced to trot out Quay Walker, Isaiah McDuffie, and Eric Wilson as the primary linebackers if Cooper is ruled out. We'll have to keep a close eye on Friday's injury report to see if the 2024 second-round pick can give it a go on Sunday but this isn't the news Packer fans wanted to hear.
