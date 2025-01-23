Packers Star Causes Stir With Potential Offseason Injury Post
The Green Bay Packers had their 2024 season end much earlier than they wanted it to. After going 11-6 and securing the No. 7 seed in the NFC, they were sent home in the Wild Card Round by the Philadelphia Eagles.
Conference championship games are taking place on Sunday, and that has the attention of the NFL world. While that is happening, Green Bay safety Xavier McKinney gave the fanbase a scare on Thursday.
On his Instagram account, McKinney posted two pictures. One was an X-ray that showed broken fingers and a picture of his hand with swollen fingers. At first, Packer fans thought it was current but it was actually from 2023.
In 2023 when he was a member of the New York Giants, McKinney got into an ATV accident during a bye week in Mexico. He almost lost multiple fingers due to the accident but was able to make a full recovery.
Following that campaign, McKinney signed with the Green Bay Packers on a four-year, $68 million, including $23 million guaranteed.
In his first season with the Packers, McKinney was one of the best ball hawks in the NFL. In 2024, the 26-year-old had 88 total tackles and 11 pass breakups. He was also second in the league in interceptions (8).
McKinney had a 56.4 passer rating allowed. In addition, he had an 84.8 overall grade (6th among 170 eligible safeties) and a 90 coverage grade (3rd among 170 eligible safeties).
The Alabama product gave Green Bay an instinctive and aware playmaker in the middle of the field. The Packers are thrilled to have McKinney under the books for the next three years in the prime of his career.
He gave the fanbase a scare on Thursday but thankfully, it wasn't recent. It looks like he was going down memory lane, but he could have passed on this for the sake of the fans.
