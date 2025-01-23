5 Additions that Would Extend Packers' Super Bowl Window This Offseason
General manager Brian Gutekunst isn’t hiding his intentions this offseason. His message to the Green Bay Packers was clear: “We need to ramp up our sense of urgency” in the pursuit of another Super Bowl.
That sense of urgency starts in the front office. Gutekunst and his team must walk a fine line—acquiring players who can help Green Bay win immediately while also extending the team’s championship window.
With key pieces in place and a healthy salary cap situation, the Packers are poised to make moves that could push them over the top.
Whether it’s through the draft, free agency, or trades, Green Bay has the tools to improve. They don’t need a total overhaul, but targeted additions in critical areas could make all the difference. The clock is ticking, and every decision matters.
Here are five players the Packers should target this offseason to strengthen their roster and ramp up their Super Bowl pursuit.
1. Mike Green, Edge, Marshall
One of the Packers’ top priorities this offseason will be addressing their inconsistent pass rush. Time and again last season, including in the playoffs, Green Bay’s secondary was left exposed as opposing quarterbacks had too much time in the pocket. Generating natural pressure has to be a focal point if the Packers want to take their defense to the next level.
Gutekunst has historically leaned toward drafting raw, toolsy edge rushers with elite physical traits who often take years to develop.
Mike Green from Marshall, however, could represent a shift in strategy. Instead of a long-term project, Green offers immediate production and a refined skill set.
The numbers speak for themselves. Green led the FBS in sacks last season with 17, finished second in tackles for loss with 22, and posted a 15.5 percent pressure rate, ranking ninth nationally.
What makes Green intriguing for the Packers is his style of play. Unlike Green Bay’s current edge rushers, who tend to rely on power and strength to win their matchups, Green is a speed rusher. His quick first step and ability to bend around offensive tackles provide a different dynamic—one that could complement the team’s existing personnel and diversify their defensive attack.