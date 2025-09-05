Packers' ST Signings Just Ups the Pressure on Rich Bisaccia

It's no secret that the Green Bay Packers have struggled on special teams, particularly under veteran coach Rich Bisaccia. That's not to say he isn't a quality coach, but it's impossible to argue that he's performed well since taking over in 2022.

Green Bay has ranked in the bottom half of the league in most special teams categories, and there's a fair case to be made that Bisaccia should be fired. His unit has been terrible relative to expectations, and there's an obvious hot seat that he's sitting atop.

Bisaccia is obviously not a particularly effective coach, and one new signing just raised the pressure on him going into the 2025 campaign.

Packers' ST Coach Rich Bisaccia Under Fire Entering Week 1

After drafting Texas speedster Matthew Golden in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft, Green Bay has heightened expectations going into Week 1. They signed punter Daniel Whelan to a significant contract extension, signifying their commitment to him, though it creates a new challenge for Bisaccia.

By signing him this early in the offseason, it indicates the front office thinks Whelan has a chance to be a valuable piece moving forward. Even if he doesn't, general manager Brian Gutekunst still thinks he can.

Should Bisaccia's unit fall short once again, then head coach Matt LaFleur will have no choice but to make a significant coaching change. When you evaluate the organization, the forgotten third is the biggest issue. Jordan Love could be one of the top 10 quarterbacks in the league, but it isn't guaranteed.

Bisaccia has LaFleur's faith, obviously, whether it's fair or not. Whether it has been up to standard doesn't seem necessarily important, which may say something negative about the organization than it does about Bisaccia. One of the best coaches in the league should be able to handle something like this, but apparently, he couldn't.

Either way, it's becoming clear that the organization is testing Bisaccia in hopes of finding out ways to make improvements down the stretch. Win or lose, the special teams unit has been the biggest issue for the Packers' organization as it enters a campaign that the franchise expects to win a Super Bowl, or at least compete for one.

They haven't yet, and it's partially because Jordan Love's improvisational skills haven't been successful. If they do, however, it changes everything.

Here's hoping Green Bay takes the leap.

