Packers Sign Rookie Playmaker Ahead of Week 17
By Cem Yolbulan
Despite Green Bay clinching a playoff spot with their impressive win over the Saints in Week 16, Packers fans are dialed into the final two weeks of the regular season to see which seed they end up with for the playoffs. Unfortunately, the NFC North title is off the table but the Packers can finish between fifth and seventh seeds.
The front office is understandably continuing to make roster moves to set themselves up better for the postseason and beyond.
Earlier this week, they signed a rookie playmaker to the practice squad after Ellis Merriweather landed on the injured reserve list. The Packers announced they were using that practice squad spot on running back Deshaun Fenwick.
Packers News: Green Bay Signs RB Deshaun Fenwick
Fenwick is in his age-25 season after spending six years in college between South Carolina and Oregon State. In his final season as a Beaver, Fenwick had 515 rushing yards and five touchdowns, averaging 5.4 yards per carry. He added nine receptions and two touchdowns in the passing game.
After going undrafted in the 2024 NFL Draft, Fenwick signed with the New England Patriots and spent the training camp and preseason in Foxborough. He was released right before the roster cutdown deadline and hadn't signed with a team until now.
In all likelihood, Fenwick will not get a chance to suit up for the Packers this season. The only chance could be if the Packers are locked into their playoff seeding heading into Week 18 or multiple injuries hit the running back rotation.
The running back room consists of Josh Jacobs, Emanuel Wilson, and Chris Brooks. If any of them goes down in the next few weeks, we could see Fenwick getting elevated to the active roster. Considering how new he is to the roster and his lack of NFL experience, let's hope it doesn't come to that.