Packers Sign RB Who Just Won SB Ring Ahead of 2nd Preseason Game

The Green Bay Packers are among the teams bringing guys in for tryouts to see if they could be a fit for the 53-man roster or the practice squad.

Before their first preseason game last weekend, the Packers signed offensive lineman Leticus Smith, who spent part of the 2024 season on the taxi squad. To make room for Smith on the 90-man roster, Green Bay parted ways with wide receiver Sam Brown.

On Tuesday, the Packers added some more competition and depth to their running back room, bringing in a player who played with two of Green Bay’s rivals in his short career. Green Bay’s RB room in preseason leaves much to be desired, with MarShawn Lloyd and Emanuel Wilson getting hurt earlier in camp.

However, the good news is that Lloyd and Wilson returned to practice. But the Packers still want another option in the backfield to run the rock in the preseason.

Former #49ers and #Eagles RB Tyrion Davis-Price is signing today with the #Packers.



Green Bay has been in the RB market and had a few in for workouts yesterday. pic.twitter.com/l535WrdW65 — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) August 12, 2025

Packers Sign Ex-Eagles RB Tyrion Davis-Price After Successful Workout

According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the Packers are reportedly signing former Eagles and San Francisco 49ers running back Tyrion Davis-Price.

#Packers worked out Micah Bernard, Tyrion Davis-Price, Kylin James — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) August 11, 2025

The 24-year-old Davis-Price was among the group of running backs that worked out for Green Bay on Monday, per Aaron Wilson of KPRC-2. The former 49ers’ draft pick was most recently with the Tennessee Titans, who signed him on June 2, but waived him on July 17.

Before Davis-Price signed with the Titans, he spent the 2024 campaign with the Super Bowl champion Eagles. The young running back only appeared in one game in Philadelphia, where he had seven yards on three carries.

Most of his time with the Eagles was spent on the practice squad. The Eagles initially signed the former LSU running back to a futures deal in February 2024 after the 49ers surprisingly parted ways at the end of the 2023 season.

Davis-Price couldn’t get on track with the 49ers as he appeared in seven total games over his two years with the club. During that stretch, the 6-foot-1 running back racked up 120 yards on 40 carries.

Even though his career has struggled to take off, Davis-Price finds himself with a new chance to compete for a practice squad spot. The Packers’ RB room is likely set with Josh Jacobs, Wilson, Lloyd, and Chris Brooks. However, if Davis-Price can put something good on tape over the next couple of weeks, maybe he can find a way onto the taxi squad.

