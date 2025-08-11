Injured Packers RB Rushes Back to Practice After Rookie Shines in Opener

The Green Bay Packers will enter the 2025 season with one of the most productive running backs in the league returning to lead their rushing attack. After finishing in the top six in the NFL in carries (301), rushing yards (1,329), and rushing touchdowns (15), Josh Jacobs is expected to have another big season in Green Bay.

Where things get interesting in the backfield is the discussion regarding who will be Jacobs' primary backup and the pecking order of the depth chart. Entering training camp, the RB2 job seemed to be MarShawn Lloyd's to lose. While the 2024 third-round pick missed, essentially, all of his rookie season with a series of injury issues, he was expected to show why the front office thought so highly of him coming out of college.

Well, Lloyd has been injured again throughout training camp and is now facing some pressure from an undrafted rookie after Amar Johnson rushed for 67 yards and a touchdown on nine carries in Green Bay's preseason opener. There isn't a greater compliment a UDFA running back trying to make the Packers can receive than a comparison to Aaron Jones, and that is what Johnson is seeing following his standout performance against New York.

Perhaps it shouldn't come as a surprise that after Johnson's excellent performance, Lloyd returned to practice on Monday, according to Matt Schneidman of The Athletic.

MarShawn Lloyd and Emanuel Wilson both practicing in some capacity today. — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) August 11, 2025

After suffering a non-contact groin injury early in training camp, Lloyd has not been on the field for nearly two weeks before his return to practice on Monday. At this point, the former Southern California Trojans standout will have to earn his role in Green Bay this season rather than simply walking into it. That could be one of the reasons why Lloyd felt the need to return to the field Monday rather than waiting any longer.

Lloyd will have to show the coaching staff something over the next two weeks if he wants to win this job as Jacobs' primary backup. The NFL is a "what have you done for me lately" type of league, and, to be frank, Lloyd has not done very much since joining the Packers. The backing he has from the front office and coaching staff will only last so much longer if he continues to be off the field more than on it.

With Emmanuel Wilson also returning to practice on Monday, the competition Lloyd has for the RB2 spot in Green Bay is only increasing. Assuming he is healthy enough to take the field against the Indianapolis Colts this weekend in the Packers' second preseason game, it would be in Lloyd's best interests to make sure he has a standout showing.

