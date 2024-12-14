Packers Sign Pass-Rushing Stud in New Offseason Prediction
The Green Bay Packers are 9-4 on the season and have their sights set on making a deep playoff run this season. They have been an exciting and productive team this season.
Their outlook is focused on the remainder of the season, but that doesn't mean chatter around the offseason hasn't begun.
Bleacher Report's Scouting Department released an article discussing every team's biggest weakness and potential free agent signing going into Week 15.
In that piece, they suggest that the Packers sign EDGE Azeez Ojulari. He came into the league as a second-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft by the New York Giants. Ojulari is an athletic pass rusher who can win in many different ways.
"Outside of Rashan Gary, Green Bay hasn't gotten much production from its edge rushers this season. It was somewhat surprising to see the front office not add another pass-rusher to complement Gary at the trade deadline, opting to trade Preston Smith instead."- Bleacher Report Scouting Department
The Georgia product has compiled 107 total tackles, 21 tackles for loss, 37 QB hits, and 22 sacks in his career. His name was brought up in constant trade talks this season but the Giants decided not to pull the trigger, which was the wrong decision.
New York placed Ojulari on IR due to a toe injury, and he'll likely walk in free agency. The Packers would be a good destination for him and help create more pressure.
Green Bay has recorded 33 team sacks this season, but Rashan Gary is the only player with more than five sacks on the year. They could use another force upfront and Ojulari may be an option for them.
The Packers have a ballhawk over the top in Xavier McKinney (seven interceptions) but getting more pressure from the defensive front would only elevate the defense.
That is a name to watch going forward when free agency rolls around.
