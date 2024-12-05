Packers Sign Defensive Specialist to Replace Pending Free Agent in New Prediction
The Green Bay Packers are one of the best young teams in the league. In 2024, they are 9-3 and have hopes of making a deep postseason run.
There are five weeks left in the regular season before the playoffs roll around. All the attention is on the current campaign but offseason chatter has begun.
Bleacher Report dropped a piece discussing potential free-agent additions for all 32 teams in the league. In that article, they suggested the Packers sign defensive tackle Daniel Ekuale. TJ Slaton is going to be a free agent this offseason, and Ekuale could step in to be his replacement.
The Packers could use more force along the interior, and Ekuale could step in as a solid run-stuffer. In his NFL career, the 30-year-old has compiled 79 total tackles, eight TFLs, nine QB hits, and six sacks.
This season with the New England Patriots, Ekuale has notched 552 total snaps. He's played in over 60% of team snaps in every game, showcasing the consistency he can bring to the field. According to PFF, he has a 62.8 run defense grade.
On paper, he would be an upgrade over Slaton, who struggled in 2024 with Green Bay. He's ranked 168th among defensive linemen with a 44.9 overall grade per PFF. The 27-year-old has logged 20 total tackles with one TFL.
It wouldn't be a shocker if Green Bay decides to let him walk in free agency and Ekuale would be a great replacement.
The Packers will still have Rashan Gary, Lukas Van Ness, and Kenny Clark leading the charge upfront but getting a run-stuffer like Ekuale can help take their defense to another level.
