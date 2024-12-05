Packers Make Huge Kenny Clark Announcement Before TNF Showdown
By Cem Yolbulan
Packers fans are all too familiar with the impact three-time Pro Bowler Kenny Clark makes on the field. He is the longest-tenured Packer on the roster and has more sacks than any other interior defensive lineman in franchise history.
Clark's impact off the field, however, is even more impressive than his contributions on the gridiron. Therefore, it wasn't too surprising to see his name on the list of Walter Payton Man of the Year candidates as the Packers' nominee. For the second time in his nine-year career, Clark was nominated for the award that honors commitment to philanthropy and community impact.
Packers Nominate Kenny Clark to Walter Payton MOTY Award
Packers.com senior writer Wes Hodkiewicz detailed the work Clark does off the field for his community. "Kenny Clark Dreams Do Come True Camp" in Rialto, California is entering its eighth year while the star defender holds an annual toy drive in his hometown San Bernardino, CA every year. As part of the My Cause, My Cleats campaign this year, he supported the US Dream Academy, a non-profit that focuses on empowering at-risk children.
"I always thought if I ever got put in that situation to where I can help those people, I definitely want to do that. It's just how I was raised...I just try to push that through people's heads, especially in my hometown, just help them understand there's always hope. "- Kenny Clark
It is not only his California community that Clark helps out, however. He also shopped with kids from the PALS program in Green Bay during the holidays and visited patients at the Milwaukee Children's Hospital.
Very few players have represented the Packers organization, as well as Clark has in his tenure. He is an example to follow both on and off the field.