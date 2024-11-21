Packers Show Off Snow-Covered Lambeau Field in Video on Thursday
The Green Bay Packers are currently gearing up an important showdown versus the San Francisco 49ers in Week 12. There's plenty of playoff implications on the line in this one for both sides, and the fact they met lack postseason gives Green Bay a chance to exact some revenge on its west coast rivals.
Matt LaFleur's squad will have the benefit of home-field advantage in this one, which could help decide this pivotal contest. However, Mother Nature may end up playing a role in Sunday's face-off as well.
Packers.com writer Wes Hodkiewicz gave a behind-the-scenes look at Lambeau Field on Thursday as the state of Wisconsin is hit by a winter storm. The stadium wasn't spared at all, as Hodkiewicz's video shows the seats covered in snow, and plenty on the field itself, too.
In the grand scheme, this is a pretty light amount of snowfall, so it shouldn't have any long-standing effects. And even if these conditions were similar on Sunday, it wouldn't deter any cheeseheads from letting their voices be heard -- in fact, it could make tickets even more coveted to see the historic stadium in its natural winter element.
Luckily for anyone who's not a fan of the elements, there's little precipitation forecasted for the weekend and only some wind, along with an expected high of 45 degrees on Sunday. That's still a major drop-off from the projected high of 60 in Santa Clara, where the Niners play, so Kyle Shanahan's team will have to adjust at least a little bit to the weather in Green Bay.
