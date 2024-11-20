Packers Bring Back Former QB in Surprise Move Before Week 12
By Jovan Alford
Former Green Bay Packers quarterback Alex McGough was in the NFL headlines on Tuesday as he worked out for the New York Giants. The Giants were looking to add another quarterback to their roster after benching Daniel Jones.
However, the Giants didn’t sign McGough as New York went with another former Packers QB in Tim Boyle. That said, not all is lost for McGough as the Packers are bringing him back ahead of their Week 12 contest against the San Francisco 49ers.
The former Birmingham Stallions QB was seen at Green Bay’s Wednesday practice and will be on the practice squad as a wide receiver, per Matt Schneidman of The Athletic.
After switching to wide receiver earlier this year, McGough was with Green Bay at the beginning of training camp but was waived injured. The Packers signed McGough last year after he wrapped up his second season in the USFL.
In 2023, McGough led the Birmingham Stallions to their second-straight championship en route to winning the USFL MVP.
The spring football standout completed 67.4 percent of his passes for 2,105 yards, 20 touchdowns, and five interceptions. He also made plays with his legs, producing 405 rushing yards and five touchdowns.
The Packers liked what they saw from McGough, signing him as their QB3 behind Jordan Love and Sean Clifford. McGough never saw any playing time last season. However, McGough's familiarity with the organization makes it a solid late-season practice squad addition.
