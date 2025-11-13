Packers Shouldn't Get Hopes Up Despite MarShawn Lloyd Return Tease

The Green Bay Packers have been dealing with a frustratingly long list of injuries on the offensive side of the ball. In addition to the banged-up wide receiver corps, the Packers had to place Elgton Jenkins on the injured reserve list, putting more pressure on the already struggling offensive line. Yet, none of these ailments has been nearly as frustrating as MarShawn Lloyd's.

Lloyd has yet to make his season debut as he continues to rehab from his setbacks due to his hamstring injuries. The former USC Trojans standout hasn't been able to get healthy since joining the Packers, appearing in only one game. In recent weeks, however, there have been promising reports, even though the Packers didn't open his 21-day practice window.

On Thursday, ESPN's Rob Demovsky delivered another optimistic update about the former third-round pick. Lloyd, along with WR Jayden Reed, has reportedly "ramped up their rehab," as the two playmakers were "working up a sweat off to the side."

Packers Fans Shouldn't Get Too Excited About Latest MarShawn Lloyd Update

While this is a good sign, Packers fans have to wait before getting their hopes up. Lloyd's recovery has seemingly taken one step forward and two steps back. There have been structural issues that required specialists and further evaluations. Lloyd will have to prove that he can stay healthy for an extended period of time before the Packers should consider putting him back in action.

It was only last week when Matt LaFleur refused to provide a clear timeline for Lloyd's return. This came after he categorized Lloyd's visit with specialists as "promising." First, the 21-day window must be opened, and Lloyd will have to play himself into game-ready form before taking the field. Understandably, the Packers want to wait a little longer before deciding on Lloyd.

The Packers' rushing attack certainly needs the explosiveness of Lloyd. Josh Jacobs has continued to be productive, but has struggled to find running lanes. The offensive line's poor play isn't helping the run game. On paper, Lloyd's ability to make big plays is exactly what Green Bay needs. In reality, however, there will be serious concerns about bringing him back behind a leaky offensive line that can't prevent runs from getting stuffed.

This obviously makes Lloyd susceptible to further injuries and potential setbacks. Could the Packers realistically expect Lloyd to make an impact under these circumstances? That may be too much to ask from a player with ten offensive snaps in the NFL under his belt.

Before we can even start thinking about this, however, Green Bay will need to start Lloyd's evaluation clock. Until then, there is no need for Packers fans to get too excited.

