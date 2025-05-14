Packers Should Sign Lions Free Agent Before Week 1 Matchup

All eyes around the NFL are on the official schedule release that'll circulate throughout the week, and we now know who the Green Bay Packers will square off against in Week 1.

There's a lot left to learn, but the Packers will host their division rivals, the Detroit Lions, on September 7 during the afternoon slate. It's a great opportunity for Green Bay to prove they're among the titans in an elite NFC North, though it could also start things on the wrong foot.

One potential way that the Packers could gain an early edge is signing a former Lions free agent, and there's one option who could easily provide some value on the depth chart.

Sources: Jordan Love and the #Packers will open the season at home against NFC North rival Jared Goff and the #Lions on Sunday, September 7 at 4:25 PM ET.

Packers Need to Sign Former Lions CB Emmanuel Moseley Ahead of Week 1 Matchup

As revealed by Jordan Schultz of ESPN, we'll see a divisional showdown in Week 1 in Green Bay against Detroit. The free agency market is quickly growing barren, yet veteran cornerback Emmanuel Moseley is an intriguing option for the Packers to sign.

The 29-year-old defensive back spent the last two years with the Lions yet appeared in only three games due to injury and general ineffectiveness. Now that he's healthy, he could be a great depth piece for a roster that needs some help in the secondary. Keisean Nixon and Jaire Alexander are holding the starting spots, yet Green Bay is fairly thin beyond them.

Back when Moseley played for the San Francisco 49ers, he was a fairly dominant corner. In 2021, he surrendered a mere 65.6 passer rating when targeted in coverage then followed that up by posting a 66.9 mark in 2022. Cornerback play is notably inconsistent year-to-year for the most part, but this represents a high-upside, low-cost dart throw that could pay off.

At the very least, Moseley could give the coaching staff some insight into the Lions' plans. Despite having a different coaching staff, Detroit will have similar defensive principles that Moseley already knows due to his experience. Even if he doesn't break the roster, this is a move worth making.

