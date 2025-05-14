What We Know About Packers' 2025 Schedule Before NFL Schedule Release

The NFL hasn’t officially dropped the full 2025 schedule yet, but that hasn’t stopped some early details from trickling out—especially when it comes to the Green Bay Packers.

As has become tradition, the league seems committed to turning the schedule reveal into a drawn-out event. It started with an announcement about the announcement during the NFL Draft and has continued with a steady drip of “leaks” and announcements over the past week.

The NFL will keep the suspense going on Wednesday morning, when CBS unveils select featured games during CBS Mornings. Netflix is also getting in on the action, revealing its two exclusive Christmas Day matchups.

We don’t yet have the full week-by-week layout of Green Bay’s 2025 schedule, but here’s what we do know heading into Wednesday’s official release.

Confirmed Packers Opponents (Home)

Minnesota Vikings

Detroit Lions

Chicago Bears

Philadelphia Eagles

Washington Commanders

Baltimore Ravens

Cincinnati Bengals

Carolina Panthers

Confirmed Packers Opponents (Road)

Minnesota Vikings

Detroit Lions

Chicago Bears

Dallas Cowboys

New York Giants

Cleveland Browns

Pittsburgh Steelers

Denver Broncos

Arizona Cardinals

Confirmed Matchups

Week 10 (Monday Night Football): Green Bay Packers vs. Philadelphia Eagles — Monday, Nov. 10 at Lambeau Field

Green Bay Packers vs. Philadelphia Eagles — Monday, Nov. 10 at Lambeau Field Week 16: Green Bay Packers @ Chicago Bears — Saturday, Dec. 20 at Soldier Field

These two confirmed games give us a glimpse of what to expect. A primetime Monday night showdown in Green Bay against the Eagles should be one of the marquee matchups of the year. The late-season game in Chicago also has potential playoff implications, given the rising competitiveness of the NFC North.

Travel and Strength of Schedule

The Packers will enjoy one of the lightest travel loads in the league this season. They’re scheduled to travel just 12,929 total miles—26th in the NFL. That’s a major contrast from teams like the Los Angeles Chargers, who will log a league-high 37,086 miles, or even the Bengals, who rank 32nd with only 8,753 miles.

Green Bay’s opponents won’t make things easy, though. The Packers face a .557 combined winning percentage from their 2024 opponents—tied for the fifth-toughest schedule in the NFL. A big factor there is the NFC North.

The division has become one of the strongest in football. The Lions went 15-2 last year and the Vikings posted a 14-3 record. Both teams made the playoffs, and both look poised to be contenders again in 2025.

International Games

The NFL released its full slate of international games for the upcoming season, and the Packers are staying stateside this time. That might be for the best. Their past two trips overseas were forgettable, to say the least. Avoiding the added travel and disruption could work in their favor as they push for a return to the playoffs.

When Is the Full NFL Schedule Release?

The NFL will unveil the full 2025 schedule at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday, May 14. You can catch the announcement live on NFL Network or ESPN2.

Green Bay could still be featured in a high-profile holiday game, with a potential Christmas Day matchup in the cards. Stay tuned Wednesday morning for that news, and by the end of the night, we’ll know every game on the Packers’ 2025 calendar.

More Green Bay Packers News and Rumors: