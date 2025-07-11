Packers Should Invite Unsigned Former Pro Bowl Pass Rusher to Training Camp

Many Green Bay Packers fans were hoping that the team would upgrade the wide receiver room and pass rushing department this offseason.

The Packers followed through on the first item, as they took a wide receiver in the first round for the first time in 20-plus years with Matthew Golden, who has the chance to be a star right away with his speed and playmaking ability.

Green Bay also took fellow wideout Savion Williams in the third round, who can play across the formation and is a guy you want to get the ball to out in space. As for the second item, the Packers took Barryn Sorrell and Collin Oliver in the fourth and fifth rounds.

Even though the Packers struck gold last season with Javon Bullard and Evan Williams, they cannot depend on Sorrell and Oliver to be instant contributors from Day 1. Therefore, it would be best for them to bring in a veteran before training camp begins later this month, as they still don’t know what former first-round pick Lukas Van Ness is.

Packers Must Consider Bringing in Matthew Judon to Bolster Pass Rush

Luckily for the Packers, several veteran pass rushers are still available in free agency, who are likely hoping to land with a contender. Most Green Bay fans likely have Jadeveon Clowney on their wishlist, but another option to consider is Matthew Judon.

Judon is surprisingly still a free agent after spending the 2024 season with the Atlanta Falcons. The former four-time Pro Bowl edge rusher wasn’t overly impressive in Atlanta, but the entire unit struggled with 31 sacks (second-fewest in the NFL).

Last season, the 32-year-old only had 12 quarterback pressures, nine quarterback hits, seven tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, five pass deflections, and an interception (which was returned for a defensive touchdown).

While Judon’s QB pressures have taken a nosedive from 42 in 2022 with the New England Patriots to 11 and 12 over the last two years, he did have 5.5 sacks and was utilized heavily as a blitzer (28 times).

However, Judon’s Pro Football Focus numbers illustrated his struggles in Atlanta as he had a 53.9 pass rush grade (161st among 211 eligible EDGEs) and a 53.6 run defense grade (160th). Now, was that just a product of the Falcons’ system? Or a sign of things to come for the veteran?

The former option seems likelier, as Atlanta parted ways with their defensive coordinator (Jimmy Lake) and hired Jeff Ulbrich, who should be an upgrade. Given the current talent in the edge department, there's nothing to lose by bringing in Judon. If he’s motivated and looking to prove that last year wasn’t his best, the Packers could end up getting a steal.

The Packers would still want Van Ness to prove he can be a starter, but Judon as a rotational option on the line wouldn’t be bad, considering that the Packers have one of his former coaches from New England in DeMarcus Covington.

Covington is coaching Green Bay’s D-line, which he did for some time with the Patriots, where Judon had his best years as a professional (12.5 and 15.5 sacks in 2021 and 22).

According to Spotrac, Judon’s calculated market value is a two-year deal worth $8.4 million. The Packers likely won't want to give the veteran defender a two-year contract; however, if they could work out a potential contract for one year plus incentives.

It might be worth bringing Judon in to see what he has left in the tank.

