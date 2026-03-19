Packers Should Gamble on Haason Reddick to Close Out Week 2 of FA

The Green Bay Packers have taken more of a reserved approach to free agency this offseason. They've seen the likes of Malik Willis, Quay Walker, Romeo Doubs, Rasheed Walker, and Elgton Jenkins leave to sign with other teams, while adding Javon Hargrave and Benjamin St-Juste to the defense.

And with the second week of free agency coming to a close, there are still a bunch of players available on the open market. While some of the remaining names available could come with some risk, the Packers should entertain the idea of adding edge rusher Haason Reddick.

Packers Should Take a Chance on Haason Reddick

The last two seasons have been truly underwhelming for Reddick. With the New York Jets and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Reddick posted 45 total tackles, eight TFLs, and 3.5 sacks. Yet, in each season, he recorded 25+ pressures, which is something Green Bay could certainly benefit from.

These numbers aren't top-notch, but the Packers could use another player in the defensive line rotation. Micah Parsons is rehabbing from a torn ACL. They traded away Rashan Gary to the Dallas Cowboys, and Lukas Van Ness missed eight games last season due to a lingering foot issue. Meanwhile, Kingsley Enagbare left to join the New York Jets in free agency.

That leaves Karl Brooks, Brenton Cox Jr., Collin Oliver, and Barryn Sorrell as the other names in the edge room for Green Bay. There's hope these guys can take that next step, but the idea of adding Reddick should cross Green Bay's mind. This is especially true for Reddick, who had a ton of success under defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon with the Philadelphia Eagles.

During the 2022 campaign, Reddick was a menace for the Eagles. He finished with 49 total tackles, 11 TFLs, five forced fumbles, along with career-highs in fumble recoveries (3) and sacks (16). He also racked up 68 total pressures and 40 hurries. Even though that was four years ago and Reddick may not be the same caliber player he once was, he was impactful in Gannon's scheme.

The Packers know that Parsons is their engine upfront, but while he rehabs and gets back up to speed, adding Reddick would give them a veteran with 61.5 career sacks. Green Bay wouldn't need him to be their top dog upfront, but he would raise the floor and bring in someone who has found success at the NFL level.

Considering he had back-to-back, less-than-ideal seasons, his price isn't expected to be high. Spotrac projects him to get a one-year, $4.9 million deal. Green Bay has $22.1 million in cap space per Overthecap and could afford to add Reddick.

The bulk of guys currently available have some questions around them, but that doesn't mean they can't be effective in the right situation. The Packers could use some juice at pass rush, and the idea of taking a gamble on Reddick should be something they consider.

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