Rasheed Walker's Contract Reveals Packers' Confidence in Jordan Morgan

The Green Bay Packers have seen several players leave in free agency, largely because salary cap constraints made it difficult to meet their contract demands. Malik Willis, Romeo Doubs, and Quay Walker priced themselves out of Titletown, but that wasn't the case with Rasheed Walker.

Ari Meirov of the 33rd Team revealed that Walker's contract with the Carolina Panthers is a one-year, $4 million pact. He can earn up to $10 million with incentives. Before free agency started, there were projections that Walker would get up to $20 million average annual value, but that didn't happen.

Considering how small that contract is, the Packers' decision to move on from Walker makes it clear they are expecting big things from Jordan Morgan next season.

Packers’ Leap of Faith in Jordan Morgan Couldn't Be Clearer

It seems clear that Morgan will be expected to step into the left tackle spot. He was drafted with the 25th overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft, and it was a shaky start to his career. The Packers have made Morgan bounce around the offensive line, playing both guard and tackle, but the results haven't followed, per Pro Football Focus.

Season Overall Grade Pass Blocking Grade Run Blocking Grade 2024 59.2 61.5 56.2 2025 59.0 64.3 57.8

As a rookie, Morgan was limited to just six games due to a shoulder injury. During the 2025 season, he was asked to play in four different spots (left, right guard, left, right tackle) over all 17 games, but wasn't allowed to settle into one specific spot.

It looks like left tackle will be that position, but it's a risky move. Morgan had 37 starts at left tackle during his collegiate days at the University of Arizona, so this seems like his most natural spot, but there's no telling how he'll look when asked to protect quarterback Jordan Love's blindside.

Yet, Green Bay's decision not to re-sign Walker shows the faith they have in Morgan's ability to step in. Over the past three seasons, Walker has been the Packers' left tackle, starting in at least 15 games every season. While Walker wasn't a Pro Bowl-level starter for them, he certainly gave them a nice floor at the position.

Green Bay didn't have to worry about him week in and week out. In addition, he was healthy for the majority of his time with the franchise. Nonetheless, the Packers closed the door on that chapter and will roll with Morgan at left tackle.

The jury is still out on whether that was the right move, but after seeing the contract that Walker received, it's clear the Packers have a lot of trust in Morgan's ability to step up in 2026 and possibly beyond. Only time will tell whether that faith will pay off.

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