Packers should feel great after Romeo Doubs' sloppy start to the season

For years, it looked like Romeo Doubs was on the verge of a breakout. He struggled with drops earlier in his career, but he stepped up big time whenever the Green Bay Packers needed someone to pick up the slack.

There was a strong case to be made for keeping him around. He earned Jordan Love's trust, and he was the team's go-to guy whenever Christian Watson got hurt. With all the uncertainty around Matthew Golden after a slow rookie season, they could've used another veteran.

Fast forward to today, and it looks like the Packers made the right call by just letting him walk in free agency. The New England Patriots must be having second thoughts after giving him a four-year, $68 million deal.

Former Packer Romeo Doubs is struggling mightily in New England

Doubs' Patriots debut couldn't have gone wrong. He had the perfect opportunity to make a strong first impression, yet he dropped an easy pass that would've gone for a big gain. Instead, Drake Maye turned the ball over in the next play.

Through three games, he's hauled in just six receptions for 146 yards, though the bulk of that production came with a 63-yard grab. He didn't have a single catch in Week 1, and he has yet to have more than three receptions.

Granted, some of that might also be due to Drake Maye's struggles. That said, he was supposed to take in the Stefon Diggs role before they traded for A.J. Brown, and he's failed to make the most of Brown's injury absence.

Doubs is a good player. Even with the occasional drops, he's more than likely to make a play, and maybe he just needs more time to take ownership of Josh McDaniels' system and develop chemistry with his new quarterback.

Packers fans had every right to want him there, and the concerns only grew when they also traded Dontayvion Wicks. Hell, even now, with Jayden Reed out with a neck injury, he would have a role in Matt LaFleur's offense.

Nevertheless, it's also become pretty clear that the passing game isn't the problem with this team. Jordan Love hasn't been sharp, but he's finding guys in stride like he always does; he just doesn't have any time or room to operate in the pocket.

For better or worse, the Packers are all set with Watson, a much-improved Golden, Tucker Kraft, and even specialist Skyy Moore, all while Reed works his way back. As it turns out, it looks like Doubs needed the Packers much more than they needed him.