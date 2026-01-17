Packers Must Act Quick if They Want Jim Leonhard to Replace Jeff Hafley

The Green Bay Packers are expected to bring back GM Brian Gutekunst and HC Matt LaFleur, which will have a positive ripple effect on the roster. At the same time, fans will undoubtedly see some changes coming to the coaching staff.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported on Saturday that defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley has emerged as a frontrunner to land the head coaching job for the Miami Dolphins. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo then added that Green Bay fully expects Hafley to accept a head coaching job with another team in this cycle, and the Packers have begun diving into defensive coordinator candidates.

While this has always been a possibility, it has officially moved closer to becoming a reality. The Packers will have a void at DC, and they need to act quickly if they want to get in the Jim Leonhard sweepstakes.

Packers Need to Act Fast with Jim Leonhard

Leonhard is one of the hottest names on the DC market this coaching cycle. He has been with the Denver Broncos for the last two seasons, serving as defensive backs coach, pass game coordinator, and assistant head coach.

Leonhard climbed the charts fairly quickly and has been a hot commodity around league circles. The Broncos' defense has been one of the best units in the NFL. In 2025, Denver ranked second in total defense (278.2), seventh in pass defense (187.2), and third in scoring defense (18.3). Although his team is still in the playoffs, that hasn't stopped Leonhard from going on interviews.

He has met virtually with the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Jets. Both teams have a lot of interest in him potentially making him their DC, which is why the Packers need to start moving quickly to get in on the sweepstakes. No one can meet with him in person until the Broncos lose or during the bye week of the Super Bowl, according to ESPN's Todd Archer.

Yet that doesn't mean the Packers shouldn't express interest, making it important to set up a virtual interview. Leonhard has history in Wisconsin, making Green Bay that much more of a lucrative option. He's a Wisconsin native and played his college ball at the University of Wisconsin–Madison.

He began his coaching career back at his alma mater, holding several different titles, including defensive backs coach, defensive coordinator, and interim head coach.

Green Bay had interest in Leonhard becoming their defensive coordinator back in 2021, but he decided to stay at Wisconsin. Fast forward five years, and there's a chance for him to step into this role again.

With Hafley likely on his way to becoming the Dolphins' head coach, the Packers need to consider the future. Leonhard would be a great fit with the Packers, but for that to happen, they need to make it clear they want him in Titletown. They need to compile a list and set up interviews, as multiple other teams have gotten a head start in that area.

ESPN's Ed Werder reported on Saturday that the Packers could be contenders for Leonhard if Hafley does leave, as expected. It would never be easy to see Hafley part ways with the franchise, but given that things are trending that way, Leonhard would be a fantastic replacement. Which means Green Bay needs to act quickly.

