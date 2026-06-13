Packers should consider potential Calvin Ridley trade as final offseason move

The Green Bay Packers have a clear concern at the receiver position despite recently extending Christian Watson. There haven't been any obvious moves to replace the lost production of Romeo Doubs or Dontayvion Wicks. Adding to this is the fact that Tucker Kraft's return remains an unknown as the tight end works his way back from a season-ending injury. All of this should lead the Packers to look at potential additions and land on current Titans receiver Calvin Ridley.

Ridley did restructure his contract to make a potential trade less urgent, but it does still make sense for the franchise to explore a potential deal. The veteran receiver no longer fits their timeline of contention, and offseason additions Wan'Dale Robinson and Carnell Tate are expected to become primary weapons for quarterback Cam Ward.

With this in mind, the Packers should attempt to land the pass catcher, understanding the level of stability that Ridley brings. You're not replacing Watson or taking away the chance for Matthew Golden to take a leap, but providing a clear level of insurance. Ridley is at his best when the pass catcher is a team's second option and isn't being asked to shoulder the load as a primary target.

Packers Should Consider Potential Calvin Ridley Trade Ahead of 2026 Season

The reasons why the trade is important remain obvious, with Watson yet to complete a full season without missing time and Golden remaining hypothetical. Ridley can step in as the team's veteran third option at the position or become a great second target if injuries strike or Golden isn't able to live up to lofty expectations.

Adding Ridley simply doesn't have a downside with two years of team control remaining, perfectly fitting the timeline of Green Bay's current pieces. For Ridley, you're leaving behind a struggling roster and joining a team clearly expected to be among the NFC's top contenders. It is hard to argue against the move from either perspective, with Green Bay having an especially clear need for urgency when it comes to improving the position.

If history repeats itself and Watson were to miss time in the 2026 season, Green Bay's depth is going to be greatly tested. There aren't four clear starting options currently rostered, leaving the Packers one injury away from having a real problem at the position. Ridley fixes this with very little risk and likely being added for a reasonable price.

Green Bay should at least pick up the phone and see if the Titans are willing to part ways with a piece that perfectly answers the current biggest offensive concern. One that Ridley instantly solves while pushing the Packers further in the NFC conversation.