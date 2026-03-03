Packers Should Now Be Bracing for New Starting QB in NFC North

The Green Bay Packers want to climb to the top of the NFC North this season, but the landscape of the division has already changed. While there have already been several impact moves in the division with David Montgomery and Drew Dalman departing, the quarterbacks of the division appeared to be intact until Kyler Murray was informed that he will be released before the start of the new league year on March 11, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Murray’s release has some ramifications for the Packers, as it clears the path for Malik Willis to sign in free agency. It could also have a direct impact on Green Bay in the NFC North race, as the Minnesota Vikings are a heavy favorite to be Murray’s next team.

Kyler Murray to Vikings Feels Inevitable After Cardinals Release

The Vikings are in the market for a new quarterback after J.J. McCarthy flopped in his first season as a starter. While Minnesota was extremely active during last week’s NFL Scouting Combine, it is also handcuffed, sitting $46.4 million over the salary cap according to OverTheCap’s projections. With that in mind, the Vikings need a starting quarterback at a low price, and Murray fits the bill as the offset language in his contract allows him to collect the $36.8 million in guaranteed money while playing next season at the veteran minimum of $1.3 million.

That makes it no surprise that Murray and the Vikings have been attached at the hip over the past week. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler said that Murray is in “Tier 1” of prospective quarterbacks along with Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith during Monday’s appearance on "The Dan Patrick Show." ESPN’s Kevin Seifert added that Murray “is at or near the top of the Vikings’ QB wish list this offseason,” fueling speculation that he could be on his way to Minnesota.

This would be a mixed bag for the Packers entering next season. Green Bay has won both of its previous meetings with Murray’s Cardinals since he entered the league in 2019, and its defense held him in check, with Murray completing 44-of-65 passes (67.6%) for 488 yards, a touchdown, and two interceptions.

It would also be a massive upgrade in Murray’s supporting cast with Justin Jefferson as his top target and head coach Kevin O’Connell as his play-caller. His most comparable season may have come in 2021 when Murray was paired with DeAndre Hopkins and Kliff Kingsbury, and he led Arizona to the playoffs, completing 69.2% of his passes for 3,787 yards, 24 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions.

If Murray can find that form, it would make the Packers’ life difficult in a division that already has Caleb Williams and Jared Goff. It would also give the NFC North three former No. 1 overall picks that the Packers would have to play twice next season.

The signing also means the Packers may have to brace themselves for that gauntlet by boosting their secondary and perhaps finding a temporary solution for their pass rush until Micah Parsons returns from his torn ACL.

Regardless, Murray’s arrival would be another challenge Green Bay would have to face, and his path to Minnesota got a lot clearer on Tuesday.

