Packers Just Watched Lions Sabotage Themselves to Begin March

The Green Bay Packers are a week away from free agency, but the race to the top of the NFC North has already begun. With all four teams in the division separated by two wins last season, each move the Packers’ division rivals make will be notable, especially with the Detroit Lions’ decision to trade David Montgomery to the Houston Texans on Monday morning.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Lions will receive OL Juice Scruggs, a fourth-round pick, and a seventh-round pick in return for Montgomery. But the compensation is a small consolation prize for Detroit. The move says goodbye to a player who has been a key cog in the Lions' offense the past two seasons and is cause for celebration in Green Bay after watching its competition sabotage itself ahead of free agency.

Lions Create Another Offseason Need with David Montgomery Trade

Montgomery was one of the most important players for the Lions, teaming with Jahmyr Gibbs to earn the nickname “Sonic & Knuckles.” While Gibbs brought the speed, Montgomery brought the physicality, running for 2,506 yards and 33 touchdowns over his three seasons in Detroit.

Things fell apart when former offensive coordinator John Morton and head coach Dan Campbell couldn’t get Montgomery consistently involved in the offense last season, sparking rumors that Montgomery wanted to be traded last weekend. While general manager Brad Holmes said he wanted to “put last year in the rear view,” both sides couldn’t move forward, and Montgomery is now a Texan.

No matter what was said or rumored, it’s music to the ears of Packers fans and everyone in the organization. A career-long resident of the NFC North dating back to his time with the Chicago Bears, Montgomery has run for 827 yards and eight touchdowns, while averaging 4.3 yards per carry in 13 career meetings against the Packers. His absence also adds another item to Detroit’s shopping list as they must find an RB2 to pair with Gibbs in free agency.

The Lions could have a sharp counter to this, diving into a free agent class that features Kenneth Walker III, Travis Etienne, and Rico Dowdle among the top options. But none of them have been as successful as Montgomery. In addition, it creates another offseason need in an offseason where Detroit needs to enhance its offensive line, secondary, and pass rush to get out of last place in the division.

After beating the Lions twice last season, the Packers will face a Detroit team that has voluntarily weakened itself early in the offseason. With the possibility of more moves coming, the Packers may have gained even higher ground with free agency a week away and claimed an early advantage in the race to the top of the division.

