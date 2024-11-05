Packers Ship Off Longtime Vet in Shocking Trade on Deadline Day
The NFL trade deadline is on Nov. 5 at 3 p.m. CT. Multiple teams around the league are making calls to gauge the value of players on the block.
Even though the Packers are on a bye in Week 10 and sit at 6-3, they were still picking up the phone. Ahead of the deadline, Green Bay made a surprising move and shipped EDGE Preston Smith to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The Steelers sent over a 2025 seventh-round pick in exchange for Smith.
Packers News: Preston Smith is Traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers
Smith has notched 19 total tackles and 2.5 sacks in 2024. While he has been an average defender for the team this season, the Packers were likely going to move on from the Mississippi State product this offseason.
In 2025, he will turn 32 years old, and his cap hit would be a whopping $17.5 million. The Packers didn't want an aging defender on the books so they unloaded him for a Day three draft pick.
With Smith no longer on the team, younger guys like Karl Brooks, Kingsley Enagbare, and Lukas Van Ness could see their roles increase.
Another interesting nugget regarding the deal is that the Packers have fully embraced the young movement. Green Bay now has two players over the age of 30: Brandon McManus (33) and Eric Wilson (30).
We'll have to see how that lack of experience impacts this team. They are already sixth in the NFL in team penalties this season (67). Regardless, the Packers decided to ship off a defender who had success here.
Over six seasons in Green Bay, he had 262 total tackles, 42 tackles for loss, and 44 sacks.
