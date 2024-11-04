Packers Veteran Likely Just Played His Last Game for Green Bay in Week 9
In a game that was more implosion than competition, the Green Bay Packers dropped a mistake-laden Week 9 contest to the Detroit Lions, and it may well have been Preston Smith’s last game with the team.
With a chance to climb to first place in the NFC North, the Packers went the other way entirely, falling to 0-2 in the division—with both of those losses coming at Lambeau Field.
This performance was one for the “what could go wrong” file. Green Bay racked up 10 penalties, dropped six passes, botched three snaps, and threw a pick-six. If this was indeed Preston Smith’s Green Bay farewell, it wasn’t exactly a ceremonious sendoff.
Smith, one of the longest-standing players on this Packers roster, has been the picture of stability since he signed with Green Bay in 2019 alongside names like Za'Darius Smith, Adrian Amos, and Billy Turner. Four years later, Smith has outlasted them all.
By now, Green Bay was hoping a younger player would’ve stepped into his role. They even spent a first-round pick on Lukas Van Ness in 2023 to be that guy, but with Van Ness struggling to find his footing, Smith has kept his role by default.
In his six seasons with the Packers, Smith has notched 44 sacks, 262 tackles, six forced fumbles, and an interception. But for a defense trying to be a playmaking force under new coordinator Jeff Hafley, steady doesn’t exactly fit the bill. Hafley has been clear: he wants game-changers. And while Smith brings a reliable floor, his lack of high-impact plays leaves him on the trade block as the Packers explore their options.
The salary cap is another reason why the Packers could explore trading him.
Smith’s salary will spike to $17.5 million in 2025, a steep price for a veteran who’s solid but no longer transformative. He’s already taken two pay cuts to stay with the Packers, but if the team is looking to clear cap space or prioritize younger talent, they may see Tuesday’s trade deadline as their last chance to move him.
If Smith does depart, it would open the door for younger players like Kingsley Enagbare, Van Ness, and Arron Mosby to take on bigger roles, with Brenton Cox Jr. potentially seeing action for the first time.
Last season, the Packers traded Rasul Douglas and a fifth-round selection for a third-round pick to bolster their future assets. A similar move with Smith would signal Green Bay’s continued commitment to building around a new core. With the deadline looming, all eyes are on how the Packers navigate this critical decision.