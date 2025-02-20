Packers Share Exciting News Ahead of Draft Taking Place at Lambeau

The Green Bay Packers are on the clock – even without the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

The Packers will host the NFL’s yearly offseason spectacle from April 24 to 26 and fans from across the league will flock to Green Bay to catch a glimpse at a player who could be the future of their franchise.

It’s a huge step from an event that was held in hotel conference rooms in the 1980s and confined to Radio City Music Hall in New York City just a decade ago but it also brings the question of what it will look like in a town of just over 105,000 people.

The Packers took a step forward in that process on Thursday and their announcement should have everyone excited when Green Bay is officially on the clock with the 23rd overall pick.

Packers Unveil Renderings for 2025 NFL Draft in the Shadow of Lambeau Field

The NFL released renderings for the 2025 draft on Thursday and as expected, a majority of the action is slated to be in the shadow of Lambeau Field. A 250,000 square foot “draft theater” will be set up in the stadium’s northeast parking lot, taking up part of Oneida Street and Lombardi Avenue and the home of the Packers will be prominently displayed in the background when the camera pans to the crowd.

April's big event is just around the corner 👀



Get a sneak peek of Green Bay's NFL Draft setup. — Green Bay Packers (@packers) February 20, 2025

“It’s exciting to see these renderings,” Packers president and CEO Mark Murphy said in a statement. “The draft is really taking shape. It looks like a great setup. All fans and attendees will be treated to an exciting event, and we’re proud to have Lambeau Field featured so prominently.”

The campus will also feature the NFL Experience, which will take up nearly 800,000 square feet on the west parking lots and most of the title town development. The space will feature food and beverage areas, a kids’ Play 60 zone, spots for kicking field goals and running 40-yard dashes and a gallery of NFL exhibits.

While the NFL will release additional details including information about parking and rideshare operations, it still looks like a surreal site for a town that could have over 775,000 people invade Green Bay for the upcoming draft. In a few months, that will become a reality and create quite the scene when the Packers and the other 32 teams make their picks.

