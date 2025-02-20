Crafting Perfect Packers Draft Plan to Reload Roster for Super Bowl Run

The Green Bay Packers need to maximize every tool at their disposal this offseason if they want to break into the NFL’s true Super Bowl contender tier. That includes hitting on the 2025 NFL Draft—something general manager Brian Gutekunst has been doing at a high level lately.

After a rocky start to his draft tenure, Gutekunst has been on fire the last three years.

The 2022 class quietly became a franchise-altering haul, featuring Sean Rhyan (third round), Romeo Doubs (fourth), Zach Tom (fourth), Kingsley Enagbare (fifth), and Rasheed Walker (seventh)—all of whom have carved out legitimate roles in Green Bay’s lineup.

2023 was more of the same. Jayden Reed, Tucker Kraft, Colby Wooden, Dontayvion Wicks, and Carrington Valentine all emerged as impact players despite being Day 2 or Day 3 picks.

The 2024 class is already flashing, with multiple rookies looking like long-term pieces. Gutekunst needs to carry that momentum into 2025.

With the NFL Draft being hosted in Green Bay, the Packers could shake things up at No. 23 overall. This year’s first-round talent pool is weaker than usual, but Day 2 is loaded with quality players. If there were ever a year to trade out of the first round and recoup an extra second or third-round pick, this is it.

Regardless of whether they stick or trade back, the Packers need immediate contributors from this draft class. A strong haul could be the final push from a playoff team to a legitimate Super Bowl contender.

Let’s dive into the perfect 2025 Packers draft strategy.