Packers setting up Jonathan Gannon for obvious 2026 challenge

The Green Bay Packers have set new defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon up for an underrated challenge as we head deeper into the summer and closer to the 2026 season. Looking back at free agency and trades, the Packers opted to make Gannon will no longer have Rashan Gary, Nate Hobbs, Quay Walker, or Kingsley Enagbare to lean on. Making this road more difficult is the fact that the franchise made few noteworthy additions, with Micah Parsons expected to be out for at least the first month of the 2026 season.

Gannon unquestionably has an uphill battle based not only on offseason losses, but the fact that he is attempting to fill the shoes of current Miami Dolphins head coach Jeff Haffley. The former Green Bay coordinator held opposing teams to 21.2 points per game and found ways to generate a pass rush despite dealing with what felt like never-ending injuries.

It earned Haffley a head coaching job and has set up Packer fans for an early level of frustration as Gannon settles in. Whether or not it is a fair expectation, fans are expecting the same level of performance from the coordinator despite the team losing key pieces and leaning on a young group of defenders that will unquestionably endure growing pains.

Packers Setting Jonathan Gannon up to Deal with Early Fan Frustrations

Another piece of this is the fact that Gannon is going to be attempting to generate a pass rush without Parsons and zero proven starting options. Lukas Van Ness is currently competing to be the team's primary pass rusher to start the 2026 season, telling you just how desperate of a situation it has become for Green Bay.

Much of this is due to the contract situation of Parsons appearing to limit further spending at the position. An excuse that fans won't be interested in hearing, with an elite standard established and Gannon expected to uphold this, no matter the realism of the expectation. For the Packers, it is very possible that the first weeks of the 2026 season are rocky.

With this in mind, fans need to attempt to hold off judgment early in the 2026 season as Gannon adjusts to his new pieces and Green Bay deals with a number of new starters.

It will take time for the group to come together and earn the trust of a new coaching staff. Still, there is no denying that the Packers have made life harder for Gannon than it had to be by investing very little in the defense and losing far more pieces than they added. No question, the franchise has set the new coach up for a potentially rocky start to the 2026 season.