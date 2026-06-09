Matt LaFleur has no more excuses entering 2026

The Green Bay Packers made a questionable decision on the heels of an epic playoff collapse, opting to extend head coach Matt LaFleur. Still, in a league where head coaching contracts offer zero stability, there is no question that LaFleur remains under immense pressure heading into the 2026 season. Since taking over as Green Bay's head coach, LaFleur has always had elite talent at the quarterback position with Aaron Rodgers and Jordan Love as the starters.

Still, LaFleur has an awful playoff record at 3-6, and it has gotten worse in recent years with LaFleur and Love having a playoff record of 1-3 during his tenure. At some point, Green Bay is going to have to begin to ask whether or not the head coach is the right leader to get the franchise back to Super Bowl glory. Having a losing record with the talents of Rodgers and Love leaves obvious questions that last season's ending only builds upon.

Green Bay had a double-digit lead in the fourth quarter in the wildcard round and completely imploded against the Chicago Bears. Watching such a frustrating loss against a division rival leaves some obvious coaching concerns. To put it simply, LaFleur deserves blame for this and should be under a bit of pressure to prove he can coach in January at a high level.

Packers Head Coach Matt LaFleur Must Prove Himself Capable of Winning in Playoffs

This isn't meant to argue that the Packers must win it all in the 2026 season, but at least win a round and show more fight than we've seen in recent seasons. Watching such an epic collapse at the end of the 2025 season put a clear focus on the recent LaFleur playoff record and how often seasons are ending in frustration, even when it appears the needed talent is in place.

At some point, great regular seasons become meaningless, and fans have to question leadership at the top. This makes it clear that there needs to be a level of progression in this year's results, with the playoffs needing to go Green Bay's way for at least one round and the team's exit needing to be in respectable fashion.

While a Super Bowl run is a possibility it shouldn't be the expectation when you look at a loaded Los Angeles Rams roster and understand the fight ahead of the Packers in a loaded NFC North. It will be enough for LaFleur to make the playoffs and prove that the head coach and quarterback duo are capable of winning a round and showing progress.

If this happens, there shouldn't be any questions around job security or what the Packers will do moving forward. However, another first-round exit would leave room to wonder if Green Bay should start to consider a leadership change.