The Green Bay Packers have dropped two straight games at home, with the latest one being a 10-7 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football. This loss hasn't resonated well with the fanbase, and people have been coming after Matt LaFleur hard.

Over the last two weeks, the Packers' offense has been lackluster, and the loss of Tucker Kraft has created a massive hole in the passing game. In Green Bay's first contest without him, the Packers' usage of Bo Melton was interesting to say the least.

Against the Eagles, Melton played in 28 offensive snaps, which was more than Malik Heath (20) and Savion Williams (6).

Packers Usage of Bo Melton in Week 10 Was Jarring

This offseason, the Packers moved Melton over to cornerback, but he hasn't logged any snaps there yet. In addition to being without Kraft, Matthew Golden (shoulder) didn't play for the Packers. With snaps available in the receiver room, Melton got those snaps, but they were definitely a mistake on LaFleur's part.

Melton finished the game with two catches (five targets) for 28 receiving yards. On a critical 4th and 9, 4:47 left in the third quarter, Jordan Love threw it to Melton, but the ball hit him in the chest and fell incomplete.

He also lined up in the wrong spot, which led to an illegal formation penalty, wiping out a 22-yard completion to Christian Watson.

These mistakes were massive in a game the Packers lost by three points. It's even more head-scratching since Melton has been a non-factor in Green Bay's offense this season. Meanwhile, Heath has played in 188 total snaps for the Packers in 2025.

Heath only has six catches for 86 receiving yards, but he's been a player who has at least been out there this season. Meanwhile, rookie receiver Savion Williams has struggled to crack the rotation consistently. He's played in 78 total snaps in 2025, reeling in nine grabs for 45 yards and one score.

Despite Williams and Heath's numbers this year, it's really shocking to see how heavily the Packers relied on Melton more than those two on Monday Night Football.

Kraft always seemed to be the go-to guy in the passing attack through the first half of the season. With him suffering a torn ACL, Green Bay is scrambling to replace his production. Electing to go with Melton as the team's WR4 cost the Packers and shouldn't be done again in 2025.

