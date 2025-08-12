Packers See Even More Playmakers Get Hurt in Tuesday's Practice

The Green Bay Packers’ preseason started off on a dreadful note, but there was more than just the 30-10 loss to the New York Jets to be concerned about. With Dontayvion Wicks already sidelined due to a calf injury, Jayden Reed left Lambeau Field in a walking boot on Saturday night.

The hits kept coming early this week when Jordan Love showed up at practice with a wrap on his left (non-throwing) thumb and later revealed he’ll need surgery for a torn ligament. With cornerback Nate Hobbs and safety Xavier McKinney on the sidelines, it’s an injury list that keeps growing, and things got worse when a couple of playmakers hobbled off the field during Tuesday’s practice.

Romeo Doubs is down. Small collision with Evan Williams on a deep incompletion and Doubs hit the ground. Very, very slow to get up. Appears to be his lower back. — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) August 12, 2025

Packers WRs Romeo Doubs, Savion Williams Leave Tuesday’s Practice with Injuries

According to The Athletic’s Matt Schneidman, Romeo Doubs left practice after colliding with Evan Williams on a deep target in Tuesday’s practice. Schneidman also noted that Doubs was “very, very slow to get up,” and Andy Herman of the “Pack A Day” podcast speculated that it was a back injury.

The hits continued later in Tuesday’s practice. Herman noted rookie receiver Savion Williams was working off to the side and did not return. Tight end Luke Musgrave and Lukas Van Ness were also involved in a collision that left Musgrave meeting with a trainer.

The WR room is being brutalized right now.



Watson - PUP



Wicks & Reed already out.



Savion Williams looked to be off to the side with something earlier and has not returned.



Doubs just went out with what looked like a back injury. — Andy Herman (@AndyHermanNFL) August 12, 2025

The steady march to the trainer’s room turned Tuesday’s practice into a demolition derby, which is something the Packers can’t afford with the regular season opener against the Detroit Lions less than a month away.

Gutekunst said that Love will be ready for the regular season despite being set to undergo “a little procedure” on his thumb this week. But the Packers are set to be without Christian Watson for at least the first four games as Gutekunst suggested he’ll start the season on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list while recovering from a torn ACL suffered in last year’s regular season finale.

While the Packers should have most of these players back before the season begins, head coach Matt LaFleur would probably like everyone back in the fold as soon as possible. But there also has to be an end to the laundry list of injuries that have plagued Green Bay since they reported for training camp if they want to contend in a loaded NFC North Division this season.

