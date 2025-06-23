Former Packer Keeps Teasing Reunion Ahead of Preseason

When the Green Bay Packers finally released All-Pro cornerback Jaire Alexander after several seasons with the club, it signaled a new era in the secondary. Packers fans will have to get used to not seeing Alexander patrolling the outside and being that shutdown corner.

Fans will now have to get accustomed to possibly watching the trio of Nate Hobbs, Keisean Nixon, and Carrington Valentine. Hobbs, Nixon, and Valentine aren’t bad options at cornerback on paper. However, some in the fanbase believe that the Packers could use another vet on the outside, just in case an injury were to happen.

The immediate name that came to mind for most Packers fans was Rasul Douglas, who spent two-plus seasons in Green Bay, and is still a free agent. The 29-year-old cornerback recently wrapped up his second-straight season with the Buffalo.

Over the last few weeks, Packers fans have been making their plea for Douglas to return. One fan said to Douglas it would be cool for him to sign another contract with Green Bay.

However, the veteran cornerback responded with, “Don’t think that will happen buddy.” He also mentioned that the Pack have Bo Melton, who has taken some cornerback snaps in minicamp, despite being a WR.

Don’t think that will happen buddy — rasul (@RasulEra) June 18, 2025

That said, Green Bay fans aren’t giving up on their dreams of Douglas in a Packers helmet. Over the weekend, one fan tweeted Douglas saying if he comes back, he’ll Venmo him $1. The vet replied with, “Make it $2.”

You cannot blame Packers fans for wanting Douglas back, as he played good football in his short time in Green Bay. He racked up 10 interceptions, including two that were returned for defensive touchdowns across 36 games.

Douglas made his presence immediately known when he joined the Packers early in the 2021 season after not making the Houston Texans 53-man roster. The veteran cornerback had 57 combined tackles, 13 pass deflections, five interceptions (two defensive TDs), a forced fumble, and a tackle for loss in 12 games (nine starts).

Douglas followed that up with a solid 2022 campaign, posting 85 combined tackles, 13 pass deflections, four tackles for loss, four interceptions, a forced fumble, a sack, and a QB hit in 17 games (12 starts).

Packers fans weren’t pleased to see the team trade Douglas ahead of the trade deadline in 2023. But now Green Bay has a chance to right its wrong, and bring back a fan favorite if things don’t go well at the CB spot in training camp.

