Packers' Search to Replace Jeff Hafley Already Off to Best Possible Start

After several weeks of rumors and speculation, the Green Bay Packers finally had the inevitable happen, as defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley departed the organization for a head coaching job.

On Monday, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported that Hafley agreed to terms on a five-year deal to become the new head coach of the Miami Dolphins. Miami was the most likely spot for Hafley as the Dolphins just hired Jon-Eric Sullivan to be their general manager, who had a chance to see Hafley up close in Green Bay.

That said, with Hafley heading to South Beach, the Packers now turn their attention to finding his replacement, which will be easier said than done. However, Green Bay is already off to a good start, as they want to interview a familiar face who was with Matt LaFleur not too long ago.

On Tuesday, NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported that the Packers will interview Philadelphia Eagles defensive backs coach and pass-game coordinator Christian Parker for their coordinator vacancy. Schultz adds Parker will interview with the Dallas Cowboys on Wednesday for their DC vacancy and then head to Green Bay.

The Packers will have some competition for Parker’s services, but it already seems the fanbase is on board with this interview request.

Eagles DBs Coach Christian Parker Would Be High Upside Hire for Packers

Packers fans are familiar with Parker, who is viewed as a rising star in the NFL. Before he made his way to Philadelphia, Parker began his NFL coaching career in Green Bay as a defensive quality control coach for two years (2019 and 2020).

Parker had a chance to work with veteran Jaire Alexander, who had a Pro Bowl and first-team All-Pro season in 2020. After working in Green Bay for two years, Parker spent three years with the Denver Broncos, where he got a chance to work with Vic Fangio (for one year), Patrick Surtain II, and Justin Simmons.

And we’ve seen what he’s done in Philadelphia over these last two years, playing an influential role in developing Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean, who were named first-team All-Pros in 2025.

That said, coaching DBs and game-planning for the entire defensive unit is a different animal, which is something that the Packers must weigh when figuring out what direction they want to go in 2026.

However, Parker has learned and worked with Vic Fangio, Ejiro Evero, and Vance Joseph, which should also hold some weight. If the Packers decide to go with Parker over Raheem Morris, there could be some growing pains.

But the reward could be plentiful for the Packers, as Parker would at least be in that role for a few years before bolting for a head coaching job, which is enough time to continue to build on what Hafley left.

