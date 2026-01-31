Packers' Sean Mannion Loss Deals Severe Blow with Backup QB Dilemma

The Green Bay Packers lost their backup quarterback whisperer with the Philadelphia Eagles' hiring former Cheesehead QB coach Sean Mannion to replace the unpopular and recently fired Kevin Patullo as the Birds' new offensive coordinator.

Mannion famously transformed Malik Willis into an efficient dual-threat machine under center. As 97.3 ESPN FM's Jeff Kerr noted, Willis's performance with Mannion (78.7% complettion rate, 972 yards, six TD, no INTs, 10.9 YPA, and a 134.6 rating) was night and day from his performance under Tim Kelly and Todd Downing with the Tennessee Titans (53.0%, 350 yards, no TDs, three INTs, 5.3 YPA, 49.4 rating).

Willis could be in line for big money this offseason, proving he's too good to be a backup. If you squint a bit, you could see a nine-figure New York Jets overpay after the Seattle Seahawks just turned their franchise around with the right QB under center, coincidentally for Gang Green, that being Sam Darnold.

Mannion did that. Given Jalen Hurts' struggles last season, Mannion's development in the Eagles' backfield could well determine Hurts' successor. Where does that leave Green Bay, though?

Looking for a new QB coach who can strike gold on an unheralded gem like Willis whenever Jordan Love misses time next.

Packers Eyeing Connor Senger as Next QB Coach

The Packers aren't sitting idly by. There's already a name familiar with the new defensive coordinator, Jonathan Gannon, on their radar.

Per the NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, "The Bills and Packers requested interviews with Cardinals pass game specialist Connor Senger, who will interview for both teams’ quarterbacks coach jobs, per sources. A former college QB, Senger called plays at this week’s East-West Shrine Bowl. He’s only 30."

Familiarity on a coaching staff is a good thing. It's not the best to be the Arizona Cardinals of the last few years, but these guys, like head coach Matt LaFleur and GM Brian Gutekunst, they have their work cut out for them in 2026.

While the outgoing pieces will be missed, Green Bay needs to turn the page on the failed expectations associated with the Packers' implosion in the postseason during their Wild Card Round loss against the Chicago Bears.

Senger is something different, and his work with Jacoby Brissett was notable this past season. 3,366 passing yards, 23 touchdowns, and eight interceptions are nothing to sniff at from Brissett, even if the record lagged far behind because of defensive ineptitude. Which is worrisome with Gannon coming to town.

Still, moving forward is all Green Bay could do, and the Packers had a good start to their search for Mannion's replacement. But that doesn't take away from the loss of Mannion on the staff and its backup QB situation going forward.

