Packers' Safe OC Approach Looks Even Worse After Broncos' Shakeup

The Green Bay Packers have seen many changes come to their coaching staff since the season ended. Offensively, QB coach Sean Mannion opted to leave to become the Philadelphia Eagles' offensive coordinator.

Despite being on the staff for just two seasons, he's known for being a fast riser in the coaching ranks. The chance to call plays was too good for him to pass up, but the Packers could have avoided this scenario. Especially after seeing what the Denver Broncos did.

On Tuesday, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that the Broncos are promoting Davis Webb to offensive coordinator. Webb had several head coaching interviews this cycle, but the Broncos gave him a better role and higher pay.

Instead of standing pat, the Broncos fired offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi days before, which was done to give them the flexibility to hire Webb for this heightened gig.

Packers Should Have Done What Broncos Did at OC

The Broncos made the AFC Championship, but weren't content with their coaching staff. Webb was Denver's offensive pass game coordinator & quarterbacks coach, yet it was obvious teams around the league saw him as much more.

And the Packers should have done the same regarding Mannion and Adam Stenavich. The latter has been in Green Bay since 2019. He was elevated to offensive coordinator in 2022, but that role didn't come with play-calling duties.

Yet that hasn't stopped him from seeking other opportunities. He interviewed with the Houston Texans for their offensive coordinator position and the Chicago Bears for their head coaching gig before the 2025 season. Meanwhile, this offseason, he was linked to the Tennessee Titans' OC position before they went with Brian Daboll.

The Seahawks also plan to see offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak leave to become the Raiders HC, which will create another OC opening. That may be a spot where Stenavich looks to pivot to as well, since it's clear he wants the ability to call plays.

The Packers had an up-and-coming offensive mind on their staff, but decided to let him walk instead of moving on from a coach who seems to be finding his escape route. Parting ways with Stenavich, then giving Mannion that promotion, would have been an ideal approach for Green Bay.

It would have kept a rising coach on the team for another year who did wonders with Malik Willis and Jordan Love while keeping him away from another NFC foe. Instead, they decided to stand pat at OC.

The Broncos weren't scared to shake the table by moving on from a veteran coach for a younger guy. And from the outside looking in, Green Bay should have done the same.

