Packers Rookie Sent Vets a Message with Preseason Play

Throughout the offseason, the Green Bay Packers wanted to find a No. 1 receiver. Head coach Matt LaFleur once said that he believed the Packers had several top options in his passing attack before last season, but the result was plenty of balls hitting the ground and a disappointing finish to an 11-6 season.

One year later, the Packers are hoping they have finally found the answer. Green Bay is returning several of its veteran receivers this season and hopes the addition of two rookies can add some consistency to the room. But after the preseason came to a close on Saturday, it’s clear that one rookie has put veterans on notice with his performance.

Packers WR Matthew Golden Lived Up to the Hype this Preseason

When the Packers selected Matthew Golden with the 22nd overall pick in April’s draft, the hometown crowd erupted like the NFL had offered to pay for their bar tab. The Packers hadn’t drafted a receiver in the first round since Javon Walker in 2002, and a pass catcher taken early in the draft was something that many, including former quarterback Aaron Rodgers, have demanded for years.

Still, Golden had to live up to the hype, and he took a great first step during his first training camp. Golden made plays on a daily basis during camp, and his performance translated into preseason games. According to Pro Football Focus, Golden made a pair of catches for 46 yards, including a 39-yard reception from Malik Willis during Saturday’s win over the Seattle Seahawks.

Golden also earned the respect of Packers cornerback Keisean Nixon, who seemed to showcase the Packers’ top receiver and cornerback duo for years in a post on his Instagram story.

Keisean Nixon’s IG story. Could be CB1 and WR1 for the Packers this season. One-on-ones between these two have been great viewing the last two practices. Nixon has won 2-1 each time over the rookie Matthew Golden, who has certainly looked like a first-rounder in camp. pic.twitter.com/v6vMFqAUrr — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) August 7, 2025

It may seem like a modest statline, but it’s one of the best preseasons of any Packers receiver. Dontayvion Wicks suffered a calf injury shortly before Green Bay’s first preseason game, and Jayden Reed suffered a foot sprain in training camp. Romeo Doubs also suffered a back injury during camp, and fellow rookie Savieon Williams was virtually invincible as he picked up the offense.

The totality of the group is similar to what the Packers had a year ago, where nobody really emerged as a No. 1 offense. After an offseason of debate, Golden has put the incumbents on notice and could ascend to that role once the regular season begins.

