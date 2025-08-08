All-Pro Packer Already Showing Respect to Rookie Playmaker

Ever since the 2025 NFL Draft in April, Green Bay Packers fans have been stoked about the new addition of first-round pick Matthew Golden.

The explosive receiver from the University of Texas has the skills and ability to be an instant factor immediately, and could be the team’s No. 1 WR when it's all said and done. For a team that lost Christian Watson at the end of the regular season to a torn ACL, Golden was the best pick at No. 23 and is already showing in camp that he could be a star in the making.

That said, the young receiver is still a rookie at the end of the day, and he will still go through the ups and downs that most guys go through in their first years.

The first test for all rookies is training camp, which puts them in an environment where they are against the veterans in various drills. For Golden, he gets the opportunity to go up against one of the better secondaries in the league and test his mettle against Keisean Nixon.

Keisean Nixon, Matthew Golden Competing Against Each Other at Training Camp

According to Matt Schneidman of The Athletic, Nixon has gotten the better of the rookie wideout in the 1-on-1 matchups in Green Bay’s last two practices.

Keisean Nixon’s IG story. Could be CB1 and WR1 for the Packers this season. One-on-ones between these two have been great viewing the last two practices. Nixon has won 2-1 each time over the rookie Matthew Golden, who has certainly looked like a first-rounder in camp. pic.twitter.com/v6vMFqAUrr — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) August 7, 2025

However, in an Instagram post from the veteran defender, we can already see there’s a mutual respect between Nixon and Golden, which is great if you are a Packers fan. Some could say it's iron sharpening iron for what Golden will see in the regular season.

Earlier this week, USA TODAY’s Ryan Wood reported that Nixon “blanketed” the speedy wide receiver on a pair of deep routes and dropped an interception on the first route. Wood added that on the third route, Golden got the better of Nixon, winning on a slot route despite the vet being on him.

Matthew Golden had elevated to marching Keisean Nixon in 1v1. Nixon blanketed Golden on a pair of deep routes, giving no separation, and dropping a pick on first rep. On their third, Golden beat Nixon on a slant. Strong catch with Nixon draped on his back. Great test for the… — Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) August 6, 2025

Again, if you’re a Packers fan, it's good to see Nixon being able to keep up with Golden, who ran a 4.29 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine. Without Jaire Alexander, someone else will have to step up as the new CB1 this season. Whether that’s Nixon or free-agent signing Nate Hobbs remains to be seen.

As for Golden, he’ll get a chance to showcase this against a different opponent this weekend as the Packers against the New York Jets.

