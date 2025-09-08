Packers Rookie Looks Like a Home Run Pick After Week 1

When the Green Bay Packers drafted wide receiver Matthew Golden with the 23rd overall pick in the 2025 draft, it was their first time selecting a wideout in the first round since 2002 (Javon Walker). For a Packers team with a solid receiving corps already, but one that also dealt with injuries during the offseason, Golden's elite speed and ability to make contested catches in his collegiate career at Texas could be exactly what Green Bay needs to take that next step.

With WR Christian Watson sidelined as he continues to recover from a torn right ACL suffered in last year's regular-season finale against the Chicago Bears, Golden received some extra playing time in Sunday's opener, a decisive 27-13 win over the Detroit Lions, as the Packers looked impressive on both sides of the ball.

Matthew Golden Has a Lot of Potential Despite Quiet Debut

If you look at Golden's stat line from Sunday, it will only show that he had two receptions for 16 yards and zero TDs. While that was the case, he wasted no time getting his NFL career started with a huge 11-yard reception on third down during Green Bay's opening drive. A few plays later, QB Jordan Love connected with tight end Tucker Kraft for a 15-yard TD, and the Packers never looked back the rest of the game.

Golden really did not have to do much on Sunday, given Love only had 188 passing yards. The offense certainly did its part, including running back Josh Jacobs, who recorded a rushing TD for a franchise-record ninth consecutive game. The main takeaway from Sunday's dominant showing, though, was Green Bay's tenacious defense, spearheaded by its newest addition, Micah Parsons.

Parsons made his impact felt instantly, forcing Lions QB Jared Goff into difficult throws. While he only played 29 snaps, Parsons had three QB pressures and picked up his first sack as a Packer in the fourth quarter, punctuating an emphatic debut in limited action and proving that he was worth every penny when the Packers acquired him from the Dallas Cowboys.

As the season progresses and more is asked of the offense, Golden has the skill set to fit right in. He had an impressive preseason and put himself in a position to get snaps going forward. With some more game action and experience with this offense, Golden is poised to show why other teams made a mistake not selecting him sooner and elevate Green Bay to another level after a quiet but impressive Week 1 showing against Detroit.

