Packers Rookie Finally Set to Return From Big Injury Ahead of Week 15
The Green Bay Packers have a 9-4 record with the Week 15 slate of games taking off this weekend. The Packers had their three-game win streak halted when they lost 34-31 to the Detroit Lions last week.
Green Bay travels to play against the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football in an NFC showdown. The Packers had ten days of rest in between contests and are getting a key defender back in Week 15.
Packers News: Edgerrin Cooper Expected to Suit up in Week 15
Linebacker Edgerrin Cooper returned to practice this week as a limited participant and he's expected to play against the Seahawks after missing the last three games. Cooper spoke to reporters on Thursday and revealed he plans to play.
Cooper said, "That’s the plan. It’s been a long three weeks. I’m just ready to go out and there play, play as hard as I can, and make some plays."
The Texas A&M product popped up on the injury report following the Week 11 win over the Bears with a hamstring injury that happened in practice. That forced him to miss Weeks 12-14.
Before going down with the injury, the 23-year-old was an athletic difference-maker in the middle of the field. From Weeks 6-11, he played in at least 60% of snaps, carving out a serious role for himself. This season, he's racked up 52 total tackles, five tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, and two pass deflections.
Despite missing time, he's still sixth on the team in tackles. Cooper gives the Packers a rangy and instinctive player at the second level. He's also tied for third on the team in special team tackles (5).
With the playoffs rapidly approaching, the Packers would love to get healthy and have their key players ready to go. Getting Cooper back in the fold is a major plus for this team.
