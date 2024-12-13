Ex-Packer Kicker Lands With New Team Ahead of Week 15
The Green Bay Packers 2024 season has been a roller coaster of emotions for the fans and members of the organization. In Week 1, many believed the season was over when Jordan Love went down with a knee injury against the Philadelphia Eagles, but he only sprained his MCL.
Before the regular season even started, the Packers had a lot of questions at kicker. They had a competition between Anders Carlson and Greg Joseph taking place during training camp.
Green Bay decided to part ways with both players but on Friday, Joseph landed with a new team.
According to Joseph's agent, Brett Tessler, the 30-year-old is signing with the Washington Commanders practice squad.
The FAU product landed on the Detroit Lions practice squad in September before the New York Giants poached him. In six games with New York in 2024, he went 13-of-16 on field goal attempts and a perfect 6-of-6 on extra-point attempts.
He ended up suffering an abdominal injury in practice and was placed on IR by the Giants in early November. Joseph and New York agreed to an injury settlement and gave him the option to land with another team.
One month later, Joseph has a chance to play for a Commanders team that has a shot of making the playoffs. Washington placed kicker Austin Seibert (groin) on injured reserve in late November and has Zane Gonzalez as the starter now. In three games in Washington, Gonzalez is 3-of-5 (60%) on field goal attempts. If he struggles in Week 15 against the New Orleans Saints, there could be a path that Joseph gets elevated and takes over as the starter.
During his career, Joseph is 113-of-137 (82.5%) on field-goal attempts and 152-of-168 (90%) on extra point attempts.
Thankfully for the Packers' sake, they have Brandon McManus on the team so they don't have any kicker woes to deal with. In seven games in Green Bay, McManus is 11-of-12 on field-goal attempts and 20-of-20 on extra-point kicks.
More Packers news and rumors: