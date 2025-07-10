Packers Rookie Has Already Made $4.1 Million Veteran Expendable

The Green Bay Packers made it clear they wanted to find more offensive explosion this offseason. In the 2025 NFL draft, they selected two receivers in the first three rounds, including Matthew Golden with the 23rd overall pick.

Green Bay had a nice collection of pass catchers, but they felt like they could have more juice in the aerial attack.

Considering that Golden was a first-round pick, the Packers plan to have him have a role immediately, and that means Dontayvion Wicks may be up for grabs.

Dontayvion Wicks Could Be Available for the Packers

Wicks was drafted in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL draft. The 24-year-old was shown some flashes of being a field stretcher but has struggled with drops. Last season, Wicks had an 18% drop percentage, which was the highest among all receivers in the league.

Through 32 games, he has compiled 78 catches for 996 receiving yards and nine touchdowns, but has never gone over 581 receiving yards in a season.

Despite having some positive tools, Golden was already starting to turn heads at practice. Quarterback Jordan Love said Golden looks like a stud and is "a polished receiver."

During an OTA practice, Bill Huber of Sports Illustrated called the rookie the "player of the day". He reeled in six catches in that session, building a rapport with Love.

At the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine, Golden ran a 4.29 40-yard dash, highlighting his game-breaking speed. In 36 college games, he reeled in 134 passes for 1,975 yards, 22 touchdowns, and 14.7 yards per reception.

With Golden in the fold, the depth chart in Green Bay got a lot tighter. Jayden Reed, Romeo Doubs, and Savion Williams join Golden as likely locks to make the team. Everyone else in that room will have to earn their spot. Christian Watson is rehabbing a torn ACL, so the odds are the Packers won't move off him either, since his trade value would be extremely low.

That leaves an open competition between Wicks, Mecole Hardman, Bo Melton, Malik Heath, Sam Brown Jr., and Cornelius Johnson. Wicks clearly has the highest trade value, and it creates a pathway for the Packers to move on from him due to the addition of Golden.

