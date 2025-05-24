The Green Bay Packers didn't stay content at the wide receiver position this offseason. They decided to draft two players in the 2025 NFL draft to add more explosiveness and dynamism to the position.

In the first round, Green Bay took receiver Matthew Golden with the 23rd overall pick. Fans and members of the organization are expecting him to play a big role in 2025, and he's already impressed quarterback Jordan Love.

During Friday's charity baseball game, Love was asked about Golden, and he gave the young WR some props.

Love said, "Just the start we’ve had … he looks like a stud, looks like a very polished receiver.”

Jordan Love is Excited About Matthew Golden

The Packers have OTAs kicking off next week, but it sounds like these two have already gotten some work in. Green Bay didn't take a WR in the first round since 2002, and Golden was the one who made them end this drought.

Even though he's only been in Titletown for a month, he's been impressive. The fact that Love is calling him a polished receiver and they have yet to even practice together as a full team is eye-opening.

Green Bay has built a nice collection of pass catchers in the receiver room, but they are looking for that alpha to take over.

Last season at Texas, Golden had 58 receptions for 987 yards and nine touchdowns. He's also a big play threat, averaging 17 yards per reception.

The Athletic's Dane Brugler wrote in his breakdown of Golden that he's "Fluid in and out of his breaks, Golden shows a plan as a route runner — I love his ability to break down corners by keeping his eyes, hips, and feet in sync. That coordination also translates to the catch point with his very natural ball skills to track, frame, and finish."

This scouting report, in combination with Love saying he's a polished receiver, puts Golden in a very positive light going into the summer. He will have to translate this talent over to the field, but his quarterback is already happy to have him on board.

More Green Bay Packers News and Rumors: