Packers Facing Biggest Romeo Doubs Trade Temptation Yet in Week 7

The Green Bay Packers are 3-1-1 entering Week 7 and are right in the thick of things in an ultra-competitive NFC North. The strong start to the season could see the Packers make moves ahead of the 2025 NFL trade deadline, which is quickly approaching on Nov. 4.

The Packers have a list of talented pass catchers in the wide receiver room that will garner attention throughout the year. And Romeo Doubs is certainly one of them. The Pittsburgh Steelers are reportedly in the market for another receiver (h/t @UnderdogNFL), and quarterback Aaron Rodgers made it known he was open to reuniting with Doubs back in the summer.

Despite Doubs being a productive playmaker for the Packers, it's still a decision that Green Bay needs to think about since he's in the last year of his rookie deal.

Packers Must Think of Romeo Doubs' Future Ahead of Trade Deadline

Through five games, Doubs is first on the team in both catches (18) and touchdowns (4), while being second in receiving yards (234). He has been a consistent playmaker for a team that placed Jayden Reed on injured reserve and had Christian Watson rehabbing from a torn ACL.

Watson is close to returning, and the Packers gave him a one-year extension through 2026. They also have Reed, Matthew Golden, Dontayvion Wicks, and Savion Williams signed through next season as well. If the Packers don't plan on signing Doubs to a long-term deal, they could think about getting some type of draft capital in return for him, especially since his trade stock is high right now.

The Rodgers-led Steelers are 4-1 and sit atop the AFC North. DK Metcalf is their main pass-catcher with 356 receiving yards and four touchdowns. Outside of him, though, Pittsburgh only has one other WR with over 100 receiving yards on the team. Considering that Rodgers reportedly contacted a team reporter to inquire about Doubs' availability in the summer, it wouldn't be a shocker if they called again.

And based on what Doubs has shown so far, other WR-needy teams will likely blow up general manager Brian Gutekunst's phone if word gets out that he's available.

Moving on from Doubs would be a risky move for this Packers team, though. Watson still needs time to ramp up from a serious knee injury. Reed is expected to return later this season, but he's still going to be coming back from a collarbone and foot injury.

That means the Packers would be leaning on rookies Golden and Williams, along with Wicks. That's risky for a team that doesn't have a lot of room for error in their division. It'll be interesting to see if Green Bay pulls the trigger on any deal involving Doubs, as the November trade deadline is nearing with each passing day.

