Coming off their Week 5 bye, the Green Bay Packers were looking to get back into the win column on Sunday in front of their fans at Lambeau Field, and possibly take over first place in the NFC North.

The Packers accomplished the first part of their goal, as they took down the Cincinnati Bengals, 27-18, at Lambeau. It wasn’t the most dominating win that fans were hoping for, but in the NFL, a win is a win.

While Packers fans were pleased with the win, what would make their Week 6 even better is a loss by the Detroit Lions on Sunday night. Luckily for Green Bay, the Lions could not get the job done in primetime as they lost 30-17 to the Kansas City Chiefs. And with that loss, the Packers, not the Lions, are in first place in the NFC North.

Packers Wake Up to See Lions Lose in Primetime to Chiefs on SNF

The Lions came into Sunday’s game riding a four-game winning streak and were looking for another statement win in primetime.

The last time Detroit played under the primetime lights, they were coincidentally on the road and defeated Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens in a high-scoring affair. Sunday’s game was also high-scoring, but not for Detroit, which was held to 17 points (second-lowest this season).

Chiefs superstar QB Patrick Mahomes had one of his better performances throwing the football, as he took advantage of the Lions’ banged-up cornerback room. Mahomes completed 22-of-30 passes for 257 yards and three touchdowns. He also added a rushing touchdown for good measure.

Kansas City also did a good job of keeping the Lions’ ground attack in check as Jahmyr Gibbs only had 65 yards on 17 carries (3.8 YPC), while David Montgomery surprisingly only had 24 yards on four carries.

Detroit kept things close in the first half, but things unraveled quickly as the Chiefs outscored them 17-7 in the second half. We also saw Lions standout safety Brian Branch lose his cool at the end of the game and throw a punch at Kansas City WR Juju Smith-Schuster, which could end up costing Detroit in their next game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

It wasn’t a great night for the Lions, who could’ve held onto the No. 1 spot in the division with a win. But it was a good Week 6 for the Packers, who will look to pick up another win next week against the Arizona Cardinals, who have lost their last four games.

