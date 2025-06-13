Packers Rival’s Former Star Refuses to Team Up with Aaron Rodgers

With most OTAs and mandatory minicamps behind us, NFL teams are looking forward to reconvening in July for their training camps. At this stage of the offseason, most teams have built their rosters for next season, but there are still some prominent names waiting to be signed. Perhaps the biggest name on the market was Aaron Rodgers, who recently signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Now, the highest-profile name left unsigned may be a former Packers rival, Keenan Allen. The veteran wide receiver who spent last season in Chicago is one of the best free agents available. Even though Allen doesn't have a team for next season, he is still not desperate enough to play on the same team as Rodgers.

Keenan Allen Has No Interest in Following Aaron Rodgers to Pittsburgh

Top free agent wide receiver not interested in playing for Steelers: ‘Pittsburgh? No.’ #Steelers #NFL https://t.co/R5RmFy4c0x — Blitzburgh (@Blitz_Burgh) June 13, 2025

According to Pennlive's Nick Farabaugh, the 33-year-old WR was asked whether he would play for the Steelers during a TikTok livestream. Even though he started his response by saying "A-Rod being a quarterback, of course that interests you," he quickly added, "but Pittsburgh? No."

These words may suggest that Allen's lack of interest in signing with the Steelers is more about the city of Pittsburgh or the organization rather than Rodgers.

Allen has previously indicated his desire to play in Chicago or go back to Los Angeles in the final years of his career, so this is in line with those previous remarks. This also explains why Allen hasn't signed with a new team yet despite having a decent season with the Bears in 2024.

Allen retracted his statement later on, saying, "Hey, you never know," about potentially joining the Steelers, but it's safe to assume that it will be as a last resort later in the offseason. While Rodgers would almost certainly want an experienced Pro Bowler to throw the ball to, he may have to make it work with his options currently in Pittsburgh.

