Packers Rival's Playmaker Letting 1 Good Season Get to His Head

The NFC North was arguably the best division in football last season. The Detroit Lions, Minnesota Vikings, and Green Bay Packers all made the postseason.

The Lions were the top team, logging a 15-2 record, winning the division for the second straight season. At the same time, Detroit has won six of the last seven games against Green Bay, showcasing a different time in the rivalry.

The Vikings are also another talented team in the division. Detroit WR Jameson Williams and Minnesota WR Jordan Addison were seen together at an event, and they were asked which team has the better WR core.

Williams quickly responded, saying, "We do. We do."

Jameson Williams Thinks Detroit Has Better WR Core Than Minnesota

Both teams, in fact, have talented wide receiver groups. The Lions' 1-2 punch is Amon Ra. St. Brown and Williams. Meanwhile, Minnesota has Justin Jefferson and Addison.

While the Lions had a productive campaign last season, Williams is letting his 2024 season get to his head a bit. After two injury-plagued seasons to start his career, he finally stayed healthy last season. He finished with 58 catches for 1,001 yards and seven touchdowns.

Meanwhile, St. Brown has tallied three straight seasons over 1,000 yards. Last year, he had 115 receptions for 1,263 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns.

That is an electric duo for sure, but they aren't better than Minnesota, and that's because they have Justin Jefferson. He's firmly either the best or second-best receiver in the league. Jefferson has gone over 1,000 yards in all five NFL seasons, including 103 catches, 1,533 receiving yards, and 10 touchdowns last season.

The 25-year-old is a four-time Pro Bowl, two-time First-Team All-Pro, and two-time Second-Team All-Pro. That automatically makes them a better WR core cause Jefferson has shown that he could be unstoppable at times.

Addison is no slouch either. In two seasons with the Vikings, he has compiled 133 receptions for 1,786 receiving yards and 19 touchdowns.

While Williams and the Lions had a good season in 2024, they aren't a better duo compared to the Vikings.

