Packers Rival Makes Laughable Reach for Playmaker on Day 2 of NFL Draft

The 2025 NFL Draft has been a show over the first two days. On night one, the Green Bay Packers made a big splash, drafting WR Matthew Golden with the 23rd overall pick. This was the first time they took a receiver since 2002, and they did so in front of their home crowd.

They continued to add to the offensive side of the ball, as they drafted OT Anthony Belton with the 54th overall pick and WR Savion Williams with the 87th overall pick. These are two great additions but that can't be said for everyone around the league.

While the Packers are killing their draft, they watched as the Detroit Lions made a massive reach in the third round. Detroit traded up with the Denver Broncos to get up to No. 70 and they selected Isaac TeSlaa from Arkansas.

The Athletic's Dane Brugler had TeSlaa as his 24th-ranked WR and gave him a 5th or 6th-round draft grade. Instead of going in that range, the Lions took him earlier than expected. Brugler added that scouts are confused why his numbers aren't better due to his superb athleticism.

In 25 games at Arkansas, TeSlaa has logged 62 catches for 896 receiving yards and five touchdowns. He failed to finish with more than 545 receiving yards in either season. TeSlaa owns the speed to stretch the field vertically but he's relatively new to the position. After playing quarterback in high school, he switched over to receiver at the Division II level.

Lions fans should certainly temper their expectations around TeSlaa. He will be fighting for WR5 behind Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, Tim Patrick, and Kalif Raymond. TeSlaa may have to make an impact on special teams but teams usually expect production from players drafted within the first three rounds.

That isn't the case here and Packers fans should be thrilled about that.

