Packers Rival Laughably Turned Down by Undrafted Rookie

The Green Bay Packers are looking ahead to the 2025 campaign. Despite making the playoffs, they were quickly sent home in the wild-card round. They are playing catch-up to both the Detroit Lions and the Minnesota Vikings in the division but funny enough, the Lions were turned down by an undrafted free agent.

Once the 2025 NFL Draft wraps up, the UDFA market is where teams put their attention to grab some players who didn't get drafted but were on their boards.

It was reported that BYU CB Jakob Robinson signed with the San Francisco 49ers over the Lions, Dolphins, and Ravens.

Detroit clearly liked what they saw in him, but he kicked them to the side in order to join another NFC contender. Robinson spent the past four seasons with the BYU Cougars, appearing in 54 career games. In those outings, he had 190 total tackles, 21 pass deflections, 11 interceptions, and one forced fumble.

Robinson is a willing tackler and has the versatility to play in the slot and on the outside. Even though he's 5'10, he runs a 4.4 and owns good traits.

The Lions wanted him on their team to fight for a roster spot, but he didn't see them as the best landing spot for him. No matter what type of player it is, seeing your division rival get spurred will put a smile on your face. Especially the Lions for the Packers' sake.

Detroit has beaten Green Bay in six of the last seven outings going back to the 2022 season. This rivalry is one of the best ones in the league, so the Packers are certainly keeping tabs on what their rivals are doing.

This is the latest example of that, and the Lions ended up getting on the short end of the stick.

