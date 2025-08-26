Packers Rival Just Did Beloved Vet Dirty with Surprise Release

When it comes down to the question of who will win the NFC North in 2025, the answer could be either the Green Bay Packers or the Detroit Lions. Both teams have a stake toward winning a division title this upcoming season and that battle will begin when the Packers host the Lions at Lambeau Field in the season opener on Sept. 7.

With the opener just over two weeks away, the Packers will have a little extra interest in what’s going on in Detroit. That includes Monday’s events where the Lions did a beloved veteran dirty by giving him his surprise release.

Lions have informed Dan Skipper he's been released. — Justin Rogers | Detroit Football Network (@Justin_Rogers) August 25, 2025

Lions Release Dan Skipper Two Weeks Ahead of Week 1 Matchup with Packers

According to Justin Rogers of the Detroit Football Network, the Lions informed offensive tackle Dan Skipper of his release on Monday. Skipper was a reserve for the Lions offense but was one of the most popular players among fans and in the locker room thanks to a series of strange events.

Skipper’s legend was born when he was involved in an officiating error in a December 2023 game against the Dallas Cowboys. With the Lions going for a go-ahead two point conversion late in the game, an official mistakenly heard Skipper and fellow offensive lineman Taylor Decker declare eligible. When Decker caught a pass from Jared Goff for a successful conversion, the play was negated after Decker was flagged for illegal touching, eventually leading to a 20-19 loss.

Lions fans and coaches haven’t forgotten that play, having Skipper report eligible on the first offensive play and running a receiving route in a 47-9 win over the Cowboys last season. Skipper also drew cheers from Lions fans when reporting eligible last season and Skipper was the subject of a viral moment when Dan Campbell called him out for throwing up during a postgame speech last December.

None of this was enough for Skipper to keep his job after what happened a few weeks later. With 16 players on injured reserve, the 15-2 Lions saw their season come to an end in a divisional round loss to the Washington Commanders. Campbell has cited depth as a priority when making tough decisions this preseason and that includes getting rid of a respected veteran.

This could be irrelevant if the Lions add Skipper to the practice squad but could give Detroit an interesting dynamic entering their Week 1 matchup. If that seeps onto the field, it could give the Packers an advantage and perhaps an early victory in the battle for the division.

