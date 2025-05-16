Lions' Entitlement May Help Packers Reclaim NFC North in 2025

The Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions don't like each other. This has been the case for quite some time as the rivalry between the two is not only one of the fiercest in the NFC North, but the entire NFL.

The history between the two franchises makes it interesting to see Lions players beginning to boast about their spot in the NFC hierarchy. As you can see from the tweet below, Terrion Arnold appears to be forgetting about their division rival, who, for lack of a better term, has dominated Detroit in the all-time series between the two.

With the Lions and Packers set to meet in Week 1 at Lambeau Field, Arnold suggests that Green Bay is not an exciting opponent and that the fans would rather see Detroit face off against the defending Super Bowl champions, the Philadelphia Eagles.

Sustained success is something new to the Lions. It also seems clear that some members of their current roster are letting it go to their heads. Any Packers fan will tell you that writing Green Bay off as some insignificant opponent is a decision that will come back to haunt you. For one reason or another, Arnold is unbothered by this, providing Jordan Love and company with all the bulletin board material they need ahead of their regular season opener.

Green Bay added weapons on both sides of the ball during the offseason and should be in a spot to challenge for the NFC North crown once the 2025 campaign kicks off. The fact that they can remind Arnold and his Detroit teammates during Week 1 which franchise truly runs the division is just the cherry on top.

The Lions have every reason to be confident in their abilities as a team. It is when that confidence turns into arrogance, however, that problems arise. Detroit could be on the brink of overconfidence already against Green Bay in Week 1, and it could cost them dearly throughout the regular season.

More Green Bay Packers News and Rumors: